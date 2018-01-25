Joven bajó 45 kilos con una sencilla dieta

Comparta este artículo

Rebecca Gratton comenzó a subir de peso después de graduarse de la universidad. "Llegó al punto en que mi cuerpo estaba cambiando tanto, mi cara mostraba tanto aumento de peso que ni siquiera podía reconocerme en las fotos”.

De acuerdo a Nueva Mujer, la mujer planificó unas vacaciones a Jamaica y comenzó un plan para perder peso. Comenzó el 12 de enero del 2014 y su meta era para mayo. "No quería mirar hacia atrás en todas las fotos de mi viaje a Jamaica y no poder recordar lo bien que me divertí porque todo lo que podía ver era qué aspecto tenía en las fotos”.

La joven comenzó pesando 119 kilos, y los fue perdiendo a lo largo de dos años. 45 kilos fue lo que bajó la joven.

1. Rastrea sus calorías

"Comencé por rastrear mis calorías, usando la aplicación My Fitness Pal. La aplicación me fijó objetivos de calorías, y yo seguía esos objetivos y también agregaba las calorías que quemaba del ejercicio. Eso funcionó para mí hasta que perdí 43 kilos.

Luego cambié a un plan de dieta donde en vez de rastrear solo calorías, realizó un seguimiento de los gramos de proteínas, carbohidratos y grasas que como y tengo metas y proporciones específicas de cada macronutriente”.

2. Balancea sus comidas

Ella siguió la "regla del 80/20" para que pudiera tomarse unos días sin arruinar todo su progreso. Ésta consiste en cuidar el 80% tu alimentación, pero pocos días a la semana darte tus lujitos y gustos en la comida.

Desayuno: revuelto vegetariano de clara de huevo con espinacas y coles de bruselas ralladas, cubierto con queso bajo en grasa; yogur griego sin grasa mezclado con mantequilla de maní en polvo. "También tomo café con crema y azúcar".

Almuerzo: pollo a la parrilla con judías verdes asadas y zanahorias

Merienda: bagel bajo en calorías cubierto con queso crema bajo en grasa

Cena: salmón con un camote horneado y espárragos asados

Postre: barra de proteína de chocolate.

No suena nada mal, ¿no crees?

3. Hace ejercicio

"Normalmente me ejercito todos los días durante aproximadamente una hora"

Lunes: clase de pesas de una hora, seguido de 25 minutos de cardio en el StairMaster (escaladora)

Martes: clase de Spin de 50 minutos

Miércoles: 45 minutos en el StairMaster, seguido de 20 minutos de pesas libres

Jueves: entrenamiento en el hogar usando varios DVD de entrenamiento cardiovascular y de fuerza

Viernes: 30 minutos de Spin y 30 minutos de barra

Sábado: una hora en el StairMaster, seguido de 30 minutos de máquinas de pesas

Domingo: "Dependiendo de cómo me sienta", una carrera de cinco a 10 millas o un día de descanso.

