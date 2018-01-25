Joven bajó 45 kilos con una sencilla dieta

Rebecca Gratton comenzó a subir de peso después de graduarse de la universidad. "Llegó al punto en que mi cuerpo estaba cambiando tanto, mi cara mostraba tanto aumento de peso que ni siquiera podía reconocerme en las fotos”.
De acuerdo a Nueva Mujer, la mujer planificó unas vacaciones a Jamaica y comenzó un plan para perder peso. Comenzó el 12 de enero del 2014 y su meta era para mayo. "No quería mirar hacia atrás en todas las fotos de mi viaje a Jamaica y no poder recordar lo bien que me divertí porque todo lo que podía ver era qué aspecto tenía en las fotos”.
La joven comenzó pesando 119 kilos, y los fue perdiendo a lo largo de dos años. 45 kilos fue lo que bajó la joven.
#transformationtuesday always willing to pop a hip and strike a pose ??????? but I sure feel a heck of a lot more confident doing it after losing 100 pounds ???? Taking control of my health and fitness taught me a LOT about self worth and confidence - and not just because of appearance. I’ve always been a very outgoing person and never was shy even when I was 100 pounds overweight. I was still very insecure though. When I made a goal to lose weight and found myself actually staying dedicated week after week to that goal and keeping committed until I saw results I realized how STRONG and capable I was and THAT boosted my self esteem and self worth more than any kind of compliments on my new appearance could ever do. You are so much stronger than you know. Never let your weight dictate your self worth or confidence but never let complacency endanger your health. At my heaviest I was lazy and unmotivated and at risk for multiple health problems if I kept up that lifestyle and kept watching the scale creep up past 246 pounds. Realizing what I was at risk for and deciding to change that and then succeeding in reaching that goal was the biggest boost of confidence. Make goals and crush them ???? You ARE capable - be confident enough to find your strength to chase after them because it’s worth it in the end ?? #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitfam #fitspo #100poundsdown
1. Rastrea sus calorías
"Comencé por rastrear mis calorías, usando la aplicación My Fitness Pal. La aplicación me fijó objetivos de calorías, y yo seguía esos objetivos y también agregaba las calorías que quemaba del ejercicio. Eso funcionó para mí hasta que perdí 43 kilos.
Luego cambié a un plan de dieta donde en vez de rastrear solo calorías, realizó un seguimiento de los gramos de proteínas, carbohidratos y grasas que como y tengo metas y proporciones específicas de cada macronutriente”.
#motivationmonday I wish I could buy this tank for every single person who has commented or sent me a DM asking me how I stayed motivated for long enough to lose 100 pounds (tanks and tees are on sale between today and Thursday ONLY! Click the link in my bio to buy) The truth is, when I first started my journey I had NO IDEA I was capable of losing 100 pounds. My first goal was just to get to 190 pounds because it was a “comfortable” distance away from 200 but even that meant I had to lose over 50 pounds which was SO DAUNTING to me. I had no clue how to do it and honestly I was skeptical if I really could even make that goal but I was just so sick and tired of being so overweight that at 246 pounds I put on those workout clothes and I just decided to START. I dragged myself to the gym and danced my way through cliquey Zumba classes where I felt super out of place, I forced myself to try new recipes and cut back on portion sizes to make healthier food choices, I turned down the treats at the office and cut back on alcohol and as much as it SUCKED at times, eventually it became easier for me. Before I knew it these small changes were turning into major milestones and in 9 months I had reached my first goal of 190 pounds and at that point eating healthy and working out had just become so much a part of my routine that I said...why stop here?! I kept going until I met my ultimate goal of losing 100 pounds which I never even imagined was possible. I’ve said it before and I will say it 100x over to anyone else on the same journey: YOU ARE SO MUCH STRONGER THAN YOU KNOW! I am no one special: I was heavy my whole life and thought I always would be. I couldn’t find my strength until I decided to START but once I started and stayed committed I blew myself away with what I was capable of and you are every bit as capable as well ?? This saying is available as a tank or tee until Thursday ONLY so orders can be shipped out in time for Christmas. Click in the link in my bio for the shop! #MGWMerch #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #weightlossinspiration #100poundsdown #strongerthanyouknow
2. Balancea sus comidas
Ella siguió la "regla del 80/20" para que pudiera tomarse unos días sin arruinar todo su progreso. Ésta consiste en cuidar el 80% tu alimentación, pero pocos días a la semana darte tus lujitos y gustos en la comida.
Desayuno: revuelto vegetariano de clara de huevo con espinacas y coles de bruselas ralladas, cubierto con queso bajo en grasa; yogur griego sin grasa mezclado con mantequilla de maní en polvo. "También tomo café con crema y azúcar".
#transformationtuesday If January 1 was your day one or a fresh start on a weight loss journey: congratulations on taking the first step towards a healthier you ?? It took me until January 16th in 2014 to feel motivated enough to start my journey at 246 pounds but I did it. I took me two years of hard work: of changing my diet plan, of working out everyday, of saying “no” to the extra treats and pizza at the office or wine on the week nights when I really just wanted to say “yes please” ?? It was two years full of ups and downs, of successes and failures, but it was two years over all of never giving up and consistency and on my two year weight loss anniversary on 1/16/16 I hit my 100 pound weight loss goal ???? It can seem so scary and daunting at the start but eventually the workouts become a part of your routine, eating healthy becomes more enjoyable and the non scale victories and weight loss goals you surpass start to fuel your fire to keep going ???? Here’s to a New Year - I’m so glad I made the decision in 2014 to change my life and wish anyone who set the same goal for 2018 all the success - I know you are capable of doing the same thing too ?? #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #100poundsdown #fitfam #fitspo fitsporation #weightlossbeforeandafter
Almuerzo: pollo a la parrilla con judías verdes asadas y zanahorias
Merienda: bagel bajo en calorías cubierto con queso crema bajo en grasa
Cena: salmón con un camote horneado y espárragos asados
Postre: barra de proteína de chocolate.
No suena nada mal, ¿no crees?
It will be a journey, but it will be worth it ???? Same dress and same girl but during three different stages of my journey. Left was in 2012 before I even hit my highest weight of 246lb and I probably weighed around 225. Middle was in 2014 after recently hitting onederland and weighing 196 pounds. Right picture was taken last year after hitting and maintaining my 100 pound weight loss at 146 pounds ???? It took me two years to lose 100 pounds but remember there is no timeline on your health: it’s you against you and wether it takes you 2 months or 2 years to hit your “goal” as long as you are working towards making healthier choices and being a better version of you, it doesn’t matter how long it takes! ?? #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitfam #100poundsdown #fitspo #fitspiration
3. Hace ejercicio
"Normalmente me ejercito todos los días durante aproximadamente una hora"
Lunes: clase de pesas de una hora, seguido de 25 minutos de cardio en el StairMaster (escaladora)
Martes: clase de Spin de 50 minutos
#transformationtuesday It took more than a day to put the weight on...it’s going to take more than a day to get if off. Stay consistent, focus on lifestyle changes, and most importantly: NEVER GIVE UP! When the going gets tough, the tough get going. You got this ?????? #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossinspiration #weightlossmotivation #weightlossbeforeandafter #100poundsdown #fitfam #fitspo
Miércoles: 45 minutos en el StairMaster, seguido de 20 minutos de pesas libres
Jueves: entrenamiento en el hogar usando varios DVD de entrenamiento cardiovascular y de fuerza
Viernes: 30 minutos de Spin y 30 minutos de barra
#TransformationTuesday You get what you work for ???? Set your goal and FIGHT for it! The girl on the left had no idea she was capable of losing 100 pounds and looking like the girl on the right but she did know she was dedicated. A little motivation will help get you started, but dedication will keep you pushing week after week when you get tired of meal prepping, when the last thing you want to do is climb on that treadmill after work, when you screw up majorly one weekend and feel like you’ve ruined all your progress and giving up seems like the easiest option. Believe in yourself and your willpower: you are always only one choice away from getting back on track and fighting for that goal you want so bad, it’s worth it ?????? #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #weightlossmotivation #100poundsdown #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #fitspo
Sábado: una hora en el StairMaster, seguido de 30 minutos de máquinas de pesas
Domingo: "Dependiendo de cómo me sienta", una carrera de cinco a 10 millas o un día de descanso.
